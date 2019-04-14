Gary L. Pearce, 68, of Summerville, formerly of Frostburg, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home.

He was born May 30, 1950, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Evelyn M. (Frye) Miller and Richard R. Pearce.

Gary was a Class of 1968 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School. He loved being outdoors and animals. He also enjoyed collecting cars and John Deere tractors. Gary was the owner and operator of G.L. Pearce Abrasives.

Gary is survived by his fiancé Theresa M. (Trimble) Whitesell; two sisters, Sandra Huey of Punxsutawney and Judy Pierce of Rural Valley; a brother, Randy Pearce of Punxsutawney; stepson Shawn Sisson and wife Jamie of Washington, Pa.; step-daughter Renee Pontious and husband Irvin "Chip" Jr. of Sigel; five step-grandchildren Tara, Tyler and Connor Sisson and Jade and Jaxon Pontious; and special friends John and Jody Wolfe, Brenden Zerbe and fiancé Kasey Sarvard, and Josh, Heather, Evan and Eva Yount.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Penny (Sisson) Pearce.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Ted Whyte. Interment will be in Brookville Cemetery, Brookville.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Pearce, to any animal shelter or Pet Rescue organization of the donors' choice.

