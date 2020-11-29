1/1
Gary Lee Stahlman
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Stahlman, 67, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
He was born in Punxsutawney on March 9, 1953, the only son of Lee Carl Stahlman and Arlie Viola (Strawcutter) Stahlman.
Gary was a 1972 graduate of Jeff Tech, where he studied Auto Mechanics.
On July 10, 1976, he married Patricia Ann Boston. She survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Gary worked at Treasure Lake for 18 years, where performed many duties, from plumbling to painting, maintenance and mechanics.
He faithfully attended Punxsutawney Alliance Church.
He was a quiet, simple, easygoing man. He was excellent at long range shooting and won several competitions and awards. He enjoyed reloading shotgun shells and being outside in the woods. He always enjoyed watching NASCAR and a good wrestling smackdown.
Gary was a very devoted son to his elderly parents; he was always right there for anything they needed. His caring and loving acts of kindness will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife, Patty, and mother, Arlie, he is survived by one daughter, Bridget Frantz of Punxsutawney; one granddaughter, Jezabel Frantz; one sister, Marilyn Heitzenrater and husband Denny; two nieces, Karen Haught and husband Chris of Punxsutawney and Heather Heitzenrater and Chris Boring of Pittsburgh; and a great-niece and -nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Carl Stahlman, and sister, Karen Diane Stahlman.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Punxsutawney Alliance Church.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Don Jones.
Interment will follow at Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shumaker Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved