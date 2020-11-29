Gary Lee Stahlman, 67, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
He was born in Punxsutawney on March 9, 1953, the only son of Lee Carl Stahlman and Arlie Viola (Strawcutter) Stahlman.
Gary was a 1972 graduate of Jeff Tech, where he studied Auto Mechanics.
On July 10, 1976, he married Patricia Ann Boston. She survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Gary worked at Treasure Lake for 18 years, where performed many duties, from plumbling to painting, maintenance and mechanics.
He faithfully attended Punxsutawney Alliance Church.
He was a quiet, simple, easygoing man. He was excellent at long range shooting and won several competitions and awards. He enjoyed reloading shotgun shells and being outside in the woods. He always enjoyed watching NASCAR and a good wrestling smackdown.
Gary was a very devoted son to his elderly parents; he was always right there for anything they needed. His caring and loving acts of kindness will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife, Patty, and mother, Arlie, he is survived by one daughter, Bridget Frantz of Punxsutawney; one granddaughter, Jezabel Frantz; one sister, Marilyn Heitzenrater and husband Denny; two nieces, Karen Haught and husband Chris of Punxsutawney and Heather Heitzenrater and Chris Boring of Pittsburgh; and a great-niece and -nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Carl Stahlman, and sister, Karen Diane Stahlman.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Punxsutawney Alliance Church.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Don Jones.
Interment will follow at Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.