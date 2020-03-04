|
Gene W. Painter, 70, of Glen Campbell, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1950, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Mary C. (Stamler) and Theodore W. Painter.
On Nov. 11, 1972, he married Martha I. (Gourley) Painter, who survives.
Gene was a graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator surface coal mining for Arcadia Coal Company for many years. He was a lifelong member of the NRA and a passionate outdoorsman who loved skeet shooting and archery. Gene was also a member of the Rossiter and Glen Campbell American Legions, the Punxsutawney Eagles, the Walston Club and various Rod and Gun Clubs throughout the area.
In addition to his wife, Martha, Gene is survived by two children, son Ken Painter and wife Shannon of Glen Campbell and daughter Tammy Painter and significant other Justin Schimizzi of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Mya and Devin Painter; a sister, Deborah MacAfoos; and several brother- and sister-in-laws and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Chad Painter, and brother-in-laws William MacAfoos, Ronald Gourley and Thomas Gourley.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday March 8, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Clint Phillips officiating.
Interment will be in Pearce Cemetery, Rossiter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Painter, to the Rossiter American Legion or to the charity of the donors' choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 5, 2020