Geneva Marilla (Buhite) Knarr, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, while a resident of the Stoneridge Towne Center in Myerstown, Pa.
Geneva was born on Aug. 24, 1922, to the late Harry and Twila (Zufall) Buhite in Winslow Township.
She attended school in the Reynoldsville area and was a graduate of the DuBois Business College.
On June 15, 1946, Geneva married Ralph R. Knarr in Sykesville; he preceded her in passing on Aug. 1, 2002.
Geneva and Ralph had two sons, Russell (Gertrude) Knarr and Kermit Knarr; both sons preceded her passing.
She was a member of the Paradise United Church of Christ. Geneva was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed baking and cooking for her family.
She is survived by four grandchildren: Russ (Kristen) Knarr of DuBois, Paula (John) Schaffer of Greencastle, Laura (Scott) Dzadovsky of Pittsburgh and Lisa (Anthony) Allwein of Palmyra; 10 great-grandchildren: Nathan, Kenneth, Jimmy, Anna, Paul, Austin, Haley, Julie, Natalie and Andrew; and one daughter-in-law: Debbie Daugherty.
In addition to her parents, husband and sons, Geneva was preceded in passing by 10 siblings.
All services will be held privately. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bruce Ward.
Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 12 to May 13, 2020.