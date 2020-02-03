|
|
Genevieve M. Kennedy, age 93, a resident of Grange, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
She was born June 5, 1926, in Knox Dale.
She married Alvin V. Kennedy on March 13, 1943, and they were married for 74 years. One of the most memorable moments of their 50th anniversary was in 1993 when nearly 200 family members and friends could not make the celebration due to the "Blizzard of '93." It was a much better day in June of 1993 when the celebration finally happened.
Genevieve loved the times she had with family, especially with her grandchildren. She had two boys, so when she got two daughters-in-law, then four granddaughters, she loved shopping with them. The boys stole her heart when they arrived, and she now had six grandchildren who were her whole life, along with her dogs.
Alvin kept her busy with all the vegetables grown in his mammoth garden and the fruit he harvested from his many fruit trees. They would can for days. And being the giver that she always was, her sons and their families reaped the wonderful benefits.
She worked for Cameron and at Rubins Department Store in Brookville for 13 years.
Genevieve was a member of the Grange Church of God, and with her husband Alvin, hosted many memorable church picnics at their home.
Genevieve is remembered with love by her two sons, Alvin S. Kennedy and his late wife Joy of Clarion, and Arthur V. Kennedy and wife Connie of Jamestown, New York. Her blessed grandchildren include Karla Grabowski and husband Jerry, Krista Miceli and husband Paul, Kelly Harris and husband Bubba, Kurtis Kennedy and wife Charmain, Kim Martin and husband Seth, and Kris Kennedy and wife Katherine. She has 13 great-grandchildren and counting.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, on Feb. 21, 2018, and her daughter-in-law, Joy Kennedy, on March 12, 2019.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor John Pennington officiating. A lunch reception will follow the service at the Grange Church of God.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020