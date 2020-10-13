George D. Bishop, 84, of Johnsonburg, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away at the Ridgmont Personal Care facility in Ridgway on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
George was born to Raymond and Blanche (Souders) Bishop in Fulton County, on May 20, 1936. He graduated from Hustontown High School in 1954.
One of George's first jobs was working at Washabaugh Dairy Farm, where he learned to operate equipment. George joined the Operating Engineers Local 66 in 1966, where he operated heavy equipment for 32 years before his retirement in 1998. He was also a member of the Rossiter Sportsmen's Club and the NRA.
George was an avid hunter and enjoyed the hobby of reloading his own ammunition. He also liked to take his grandchildren fishing and enjoyed cultivating his garden and tending to his blackberry bushes. He enjoyed canning venison and making jams and jellies along with his famous fruitcake for the holidays.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Alta "Margie" (Lunger) Bishop of Johnsonburg (formerly of Punxsutawney); three daughters, Christine Englert and husband Ken of Hustontown, Anita Bishop of Hustontown, and Terri Plyler and fiancée Bob Kennedy, of Johnsonburg; four grandchildren, Ryan Plyler, Natisha (Plyler) George, Keith Englert and wife Taylor, and Kyle Englert; one step-granddaughter, Cassidy Rainville; one great-grandson, Kent Englert; two sisters; Alice Sipes and Ann Hawkins; and two brothers, Larry Bishop and Jim Bishop and wife Sara, all of Fulton County.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Raymond Bishop.
Family will be received on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave. Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Interment will take place at the Marchand Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.