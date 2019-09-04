Home

George Forrest Gibson


1956 - 2019
George Forrest Gibson Obituary
George Forrest Gibson, 63, of Glen Campbell, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

He was born in Punxsutawney on Jan. 30, 1956, a son of the late John and Anna Marie (Pearce) Gibson.

On July 6, 1976, he married his best friend, the former Kelly Huff. She survives and resides in Glen Campbell, where they made their home for the past 43 years.

George worked in the motor control room at various coal cleaning plants to include Johnstown coke and coal, Mears Enterprises and AMFire.

He previously enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a simple man who appreciated the small things in life; it didn't take much to make him happy. He loved his wife and son dearly and enjoyed the family pets that made him smile.

George was a witty man that had a dry sense of humor, which made him a pleasure to be around.

In addition to his wife, Kelly, he is survived by one son, Cody Gibson of Glen Campbell; one brother, John Gibson and wife Rose of Clymer; one sister, Karen Yanity and husband John of Marion Center; mother in-law Imogene "Tuss/Yanya" Huff of Glen Campbell, brother in-law Chan Huff and wife Marge of Michigan; sister-in-law Cindy Burkett and husband Joe of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Marvin Martin and sister Sandra Money and brother in-law Rick Money.

In accordance with George's wishes, there will be no visitation or viewing. Arrangements are entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Memorial donations may be made in George's memory to a local animal shelter or the .

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 5, 2019
