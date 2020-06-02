George L. Wilkins, 92, of Punxsutawney, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Punxsutawney.
The son of Benjamin F. and Anna E. (Rogers) Wilkins, he was born on May 22, 1928, in Clymer.
George was a 1947 graduate of Clymer High School. An Airman 1st class, he served in the U.S. Navy during peacetime from 1947 to 1950. His squadron was involved in the Berlin airlift. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 8803 in Tidioute.
George married Virginia "Tootie" M. (Ruthstrom) Wilkins on Oct. 22, 1977, and shared over 36 years of marriage together until her death on May 12, 2014.
For 38 years, George worked as a supervisor for Conrail prior to his retire-ment on May 1, 1988. For six years, he was a Justice of the Peace for Cherryhill Township, Indiana County.
George was a member of the Cloe United Methodist Church; the Masonic Lodge No. 313 in Indiana, Pa.; the Coudersport Consistory; the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona; and the Eagles Aerie 1231 in Punxsutawney.
He was the last member of his immediate family.
George is survived by his two children, Michael George Wilkins and wife Linda of Clymer, and Julia Elizabeth Bassaro and husband Scott of Clymer; his step-daughter, Yvonne Bernice Stackpole and husband Steve Sr. of Punxsutawney; his four grandchildren, Stephen Wilkins of York, Alysia Daniels and husband Steve of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ryan Bassaro of Pittsburgh, and Stephanie Wilkins of Philipsburg; his step-grandson, Steven Stackpole, Jr. and wife Linda of Lacey, Washington; his two great-granddaughters, Emma and Lucy; and his caregiver for many years, Anna Mae McClinsey.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia "Tootie" Wilkins; and his five siblings, Evelyn N. Gaston, James Leroy Wilkins, Clair B. Wilkins, William E. Wilkins and Azelda Grove.
In accordance with the coronavirus guidelines, private services officiated by Pastor Robert Sunseri will be held for George's immediate family at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Private interment will take place at the Burnside Cemetery. Online guestbook condolences are available at www.rairighfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.