George Walter Atkinson, Sr., of Punxsutawney, passed away on May 9, 2019, three months short of his 95th birthday.

His wife of 62 years, also from Punxsutawney, Marilyn Mitchell Atkinson, preceded him in death.

In 1986, they retired to 518 S. Main Street. Shortly after Marilyn's death, he, along with his brother-in-law, Edwin Mitchell, who resided in Punxsutawney for 80 years, relocated to Winston, Georgia.

At the age of 19 or 20 George entered service in the United States Army Air Corps and became a B-24 Liberator Bomber pilot. He delivered a new B-24 to the 98th Bomber Group in North Africa and flew one combat mission. He was shot down over Romania and was reported as missing in action. Russian allies had placed him and crew members in Hungarian homes for life support. All of his crewmembers survived the crash, and amazingly, he was able to recover his downed B-24 and return it to North Africa. The war was nearly over, and upon honorable discharge, he returned to civilian life and completed college at Penn State. He secured a position with Sylvania, later GTE, where he worked for more than 37 years as a warehousing and distribution manager.

He loved golf, and a highlight of his life was seeing Ben Hogan play. He golfed well into his 90s, shooting his age or better nearly every round he played.

He leaves behind four loving children and their spouses, Pamela and Frank Irons, Paula and Zechariah Dotson, Patty and Bill McLean, and George and Mary Atkinson, Jr.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

George was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Keller, and his brother, John E. Atkinson.

In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated, and his life will be celebrated privately at a later date.

Online condolences may be mad at www.hightowersmemorial.com.