George William Roy


George William Roy


1937 - 2019
George William Roy Obituary
George William Roy, 81 of Punxsutawney, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home.
He was born on May 29, 1937, in Rossiter, a son of the late Alexander and Julia (Dividock) Roy.
George's parents owned Roy's Café in Rossiter for many years. Following the death of his parents, he continued to operate the business and live in Rossiter until the business closed.
Through his daily conversations with the patrons, George formed many life-long friendships and had a sense of humor about him. He then moved to Punxsutawney, where he developed additional friendships through the years. He also had a private, quiet side with a strong will that he maintained until the end. He did things his way, and faced each day bravely when they became difficult. He had a great appreciation for his family, who lovingly looked after him to the extent he would allow.
He is survived by one brother, Albert J. "Toots" Roy and wife Loretta of Punxsutawney; two sisters, Delores "Honey" Urchuck of Punxsutawney and Dorothy Freno of Chesterland, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Frank, Alexander, John and Paul Roy; and three sisters, Sophia Hamelin, Margaret Shaffer and Pauline McDaniel.
In accordance with George's wishes, there will be no visitation or viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 16, 2019
