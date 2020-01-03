|
Gerald Gregory Gigliotti, 67, of Punxsutawney, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
He was born Sept. 13, 1952, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Mario Joseph Gigliotti and Laura Ann (Simone) Gigliotti.
Gerald was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Following high school graduation, he furthered his education, earning a B.S. economics degree from Saint Francis University and going on to earn his master's degree in communications from Clarion University. He later earned his principal's papers from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Gigliotti worked for the Punxsutawney Area School District for 45 years, 39 of those years as the director of the instructional technology department. He was a member of the PA Association for Education Communications and Technology and Secondary School Principals. He was a talented teacher who captivated his students while combining education and fun. He was an inspiration to many students over the years. Gerald enjoyed photography in his spare time and took many wedding and family photos in the surrounding area.
On Sept. 19, 1989, he married the love of his life, Amy Peace. They became the parents of four sons and enjoyed 38 years of marriage.
Gerry so enjoyed driving his tractor and mowing grass - always commenting how "the grass needs cut," "gotta get those blades changed" and "safety is no accident." At any given time, Gerry was in one of three places: work, Pizza Town or home with his loved ones. Family, shared meals and the power of prayer were his medicine. Gerry was a devoted husband and proud father whose spirit and legacy are evident in his children.
In addition to his wife, Amy, he is survived by four sons, Greg Gigliotti and Nickole Viselli of Punxsutawney, Dominic Gigliotti and wife Betsy of Pittsburgh, Michael Gigliotti of Pittsburgh, and John Gigliotti and fiancé Alayna Hawkins of Bangor, Maine; three grandchildren, Milo Gigliotti of Punxsutawney, Leo Gigliotti of Pittsburgh and Emilia Viselli of Punxsutawney; one brother, Ernest Gigliotti and wife Candy of Greensburg; three sisters, Gemma Rasmus and husband Brian of Ephrata, Celeste Rombold and husband Rick of Clarion, and Teresa Smith and husband Jeff of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020