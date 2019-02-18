Geraldine Hope (Klein/Kline) Young, Vanwhy, 89, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

She was born on March 10, 1929, in Yatesboro, a daughter of the late Arthur L. and Minnie Caroline (Allenbaugh) Klein. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Geraldine was first married to Gilbert L. Young, Sr. and later married Harold Vanwhy. Both preceded her in death.

She previously worked at Sylvania, Sportswear, Speer Carbon and Blose-McGregor Healthcare.

Geraldine was a member of the John Jacob Fisher American Legion Post No. 62 and a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxillary Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 123.

Her enjoyments were her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren first and foremost. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, going to yard sales and shopping at Goodwill every week; she always thought of others as she found something that she thought they may need. Family reunions brought her much happiness; she loved getting together with her extended family.

She is survived by four children, Gilbert L. "Butch" Young, Jr. and wife Patty of Punxsutawney, Arthur L. "Bud" Young and wife Cheryl of Valier, Robin Biesinger and fiancé John Cochran of Punxsutawney, and Kimberly Hochard and husband John of Somerset; 13 grandchildren, Andrew Young and wife Wendy, Michael Young and wife Nancy, Buddy Young and wife Amy, Randy Young and Tammy, Melissa Talarovich, Jeremy Talarovich and wife Sharayah, Mandy Moccio and husband Donald, Shane Biesinger, Brandon Biesinger and fiancé Brandi Gould, and Katelyn Biesinger and fiancé Chris Maze; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Audry Klein, and three brothers, Walter Klein, Arthur "Dutch" Klein and Kenneth Klein.

Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Bill Young. Interment will be at Hopewell Cemetery in Frostburg.

Memorial donations may be made in Geraldine's memory or in honor of Jim, Sheila or John to Hahne Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019