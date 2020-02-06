|
|
Geraldine T. "Dina" Dunkle, 101, of Punxsutawney, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Mulberry Square.
She was born Oct. 27, 1918, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Bellina (Martino) and Gasper Tronzo.
She taught school for almost 42 years, most of the time at the Mary A. Wilson School. She loved children and teaching. She attended Seton Hill University, IUP, and has taken many courses from Penn State University.
In April of 1953, she was married to Harry A. Dunkle, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic church, PAEA, NEA and the Punxsutawney Country Club. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and card playing (especially bridge), and loved her many friends.
Surviving relatives include a niece, Marianne Ingros and husband Mark and their sons Anthony and Alex Ingros. She also leaves nephews Les Tronzo and wife Ginger, Craig Tronzo and wife Janis, Alfred Tronzo, Col. Louis C. Tronzo and wife Lois, and Tom Tronzo and wife Ann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Antoinette "Toni" Melchick and Mary Tronzo; six brothers, Alfred Tronzo and wife Margaret, Mick Tronzo and wife Julie, Louis Tronzo and wife Eleanor, Angelo Tronzo and wife Dorothy, and Dr. Raymond G. Tronzo, and an infant brother, Armond Tronzo.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at SS.C.D. Church, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Dunkle, to SS.C.D. School, the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, Punxsutawney fire companies or SPCA Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 7, 2020