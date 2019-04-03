Services Shumaker Funeral Home Inc 115 E Union St Punxsutawney , PA 15767 (814) 938-5421 Resources More Obituaries for Gladys Kunselman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys Marie (Reed) Kunselman

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gladys Marie (Reed) Kunselman, 87, of Punxsutawney passed away quietly, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Mulberry Square Elder Care.



Gladys was born on Sept. 25, 1931, in Ringgold to the late James Henry and Edna Isobel (Smith) Reed.



She married Ivan Kunselman on Oct. 2, 1950. Ivan passed away on Nov. 15, 2013, after 63 years of marriage.



Gladys was an incredibly loving and caring woman full of life and vigor who was an inspiration to all who knew her. Together with her husband Ivan, they raised six wonderful children, all of whom were deeply loved and will miss their mother tremendously. She was a consummate homemaker who kept a meticulous home, and seldom did a day go by when there wasn't a hot meal on the table.



Gladys enjoyed being in her kitchen and was known as an extraordinary baker, where everything was made from scratch. There were no boxes in her kitchen and she baked pies, cookies and cakes for anyone and everyone it seemed. At one time, Gladys was revered throughout Punxsutawney as baking one of the best Boston cream pies around.



Especially during the holidays, Gladys, her sister, and her daughters would bake dozens upon dozens of cookies, and even went so far as to mail dozens of sweet treats each holiday season (never missing a single one) to her daughter and her husband, who lived away while serving in the military.



Holidays were particularly important to Gladys. This was a time of joy when all of the family would get together and celebrate the occasion. Her kitchen was a buzz of activity for days before each holiday; and not just Christmas, but every holiday in between, to include the Fourth of July. If you went away from Gladys' house hungry, it was of your own doing.



What's more, and despite a large family filled with children and grandchildren, Gladys never missed a birthday. She knew everyone's birthday and ensured all received a wonderful birthday greeting on their special day.



In keeping with her devotion to family, Gladys loved to crochet and made baby blankets for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Oftentimes, her grandchildren got more than one blanket. Gladys loved her family and her friends.



She treasured the company of people and involved herself in a plethora of activities outside of the home. During her lifetime, she was an active member in the Beta Sorority; Grandmother's Club, Grange Ladies Aid, JCARC; and, a member of the Grange Church of God for more than 60 years, where she regularly volunteered her time in various endeavors.



Over the past several years, Gladys loved going to the Mahoning Hills Senior Center, where she immersed herself in the company of her many friends at the center. Gladys was truly a one-of-a-kind woman with a heart as big as the universe.



Gladys is survived by her five children and their families. Her children are Robert Kunselman and wife Betty of Indiana, Pa.; Louise Vasbinder and husband Denny of Reynoldsville; James "Byron" Kunselman and wife Mary Lynn of Oliveburg; William "Billy" Kunselman of Punxsutawney; Greg Kunselman and wife Becky of Punxsutawney; and, her son-in-law Ken Burkett of Big Run.

Gladys is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



Gladys was the last surviving member or her immediate family. In addition to her parents, and her husband of 63 years, Ivan, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy "Kate" Burkett; her two brothers, Wallace Reed and William "Bill" Reed; and her three sisters, Isobell Clark, Jane Miller and an infant sister, Alice.



Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., of Punxsutawney.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Grange Church of God (Route 536), officiated by Pastor Jeremy Stouffer.



Memorial donations may be made in Gladys' memory to the Grange Church of God, 97 N Enterline Rd., Punxsutawney.



Gladys will be laid to rest beside her husband and daughter at the Zion Cemetery in Porter.



Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019