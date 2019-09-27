Home

Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Glenn Moore
Glenn E. "Knobby" Moore


1926 - 2019
Glenn E. "Knobby" Moore Obituary
Glenn E. "Knobby" Moore, 93, a lifelong resident of Punxsutawney, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born May 29, 1926, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Cosie (Smith) and Everett J. Moore.
He was married to his beloved wife, Teresa J. (Ferra) Moore, who preceded him in death on March 16, 2004.
Mr. Moore served in the United States Army during WWII.
He was co-owner of Everett Moore Coal Company. He was a member of the Moose and the Punxsutawney Country Club. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially golf, working on old farm equipment and simply chatting with friends at local establishments and with friends in Florida. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be missed.
Glenn is survived by his son, Charles Moore and wife Vicki; four grandchildren, Danial Moore, Teresa Cyrus, Nathan Moore and Matthew Moore; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Edward V. Moore and Danial P. Moore; two brothers John Moore and Max Moore; and a sister, Florence Haines.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Linda Chambers officiating.
Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Moore, to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, 81 Hillcrest Dr., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
