Gloria Adell Bowers, 85, long-time resident of Stump Creek, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, in Hope Hospice House of Cape Coral, Florida.
She was born on March 1, 1935, in Rossiter, daughter of the late John and Anna Marie Senott Sitosky.
She was an active member of her church, Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of Sykesville, and longtime Eucharist Minister. She also volunteered her time to the Sykesville Ambulance Service on the board of directors. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, engaging in activities in her church and local community and hosting holi-day gatherings with delicious homecooked meals.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Dee Dee McHenry; her grandchildren, Jason McHenry, Brian McHenry and Jenna McHenry; her granddaughter-in-law, Christina Fouch McHenry; her great-grandson-in-law, Justin Morgan; her brother, John Sitosky; her sister, Regina Kilmer; her brother-in-law, Robert Fairman; and several nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, William Allison Bowers; her parents, John and Anna Marie Senott Sitosky; and her four sisters, Jillian Sitosky, Delores Sitosky, Anna Marie Fairman and Irene Duda.
The funeral service is being arranged by the family at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/15459235/Gloria-Adell-Bowers/wall.