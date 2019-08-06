|
Greggory Kirk Dickey, 56, of Summit Road, Reyn-oldsville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on May 26, 1963, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Louis Arthur and M. Sue (Blose) Dickey.
Greg made a life with Kim Ann Carpino; together, they enjoyed 33 years and enjoyed many good times and raised a family.
He was liked by everyone who met him. He enjoyed being with his family, friends, neighbors and his dog, Marley.
Greg loved being out-doors, "Tuesday night family night" buggy rides with his friend Joe Travis and driving his Amish friends to their jobs. He was a hard worker, always willing to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor.
He was a talented furniture maker who crafted tables and benches, among many other things made from wood.
In addition to Kim, he is survived by two children, Kaci Dickey of Reynoldsville and Shane Dickey and wife Megan of Anita; three grandchildren he adored, Jacelyn Keibler, Thayne Setree and Madison Dickey; two sisters, Jacqueline Flowers and husband Bob of New Alexandria and Brenda Dickey of Punxsutawney; 11 nieces and nephews; and two brothers, Jim Carpino and wife Kelly of Brookville and Bob Carpino and wife Tina of Sykesville.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Glen McQuown.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019