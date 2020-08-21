Gregory Bair, 60, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Aug. 21, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Greg was born in Punxsutawney to Raymond Bair and Olga Godos on Dec. 1, 1959. He went to school at Punxsutawney Area High School. He worked as a lottery rep for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue for several years, and then he retired and moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where his love for traveling around the world began. He enjoyed life and loved living it to the absolute fullest. He always made everyone around him laugh and never stopped being humorous up until his last moments when he succumbed to his battle with ALS.

Greg was preceded in death by both of his parents; three sisters, Donna Fulmer, Yvonne Everett and Emily Dwyer; and his niece, Vickie Lynn Wazelle.

Greg is survived by his niece, Kate Bair from Florida; niece Anna Scott from Florida; niece Stella Ellis from Florida; niece Michele Crissman and husband Terri Crissman from DuBois; niece Lorrie Wachob and husband Jim Wachob from Big Run; nephew Gary Fulmer and Julie from Marion Center; nephew Doug Blystone from Alaska; nephew Brian Blystone from Texas; niece Donna Pompa from Brookville; brother Raymond Bair and wife Kay of Pennsylvania; great-nieces Ashley Wazelle, Amy Bundy, Amanda Wyatt, Sonya Trayer, Shellon Wazelle, Bill and Tiffany Custer, and Lakea Wazelle, all from Pennsylvania; great-nephews Shane Bundy, Cory Wachob and Daniel Joseph Pompa, all from Pennsylvania; and great-great-nieces and -nephews Devon Trayer, Iowa Wazelle, Raylynn Dunkin, Paiden Trayer, Brittany Dunkin, Austin Dunkin, Carter Custer, Cameron Aaron, Shana Cordwell, Brice Custer, Nash Bundy and Zeke Pompa, all from Pennsylvania.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., and then again from 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2020, at McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, followed by a private family burial at his final resting place with his mother and father.

Pallbearers will be Bill Custer, Chris Trayer, Devon Trayer, Paiden Trayer, Ashley Wazelle, Cory Wachob and Terri Crissman.

Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store