H. James "Jim" McQuown
1944 - 2020
H. James "Jim" McQuown, 75, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at home.
He was born in Punxsutawney on Sept. 16, 1944, a son of the late Bernard Jerry McQuown and Myrtle Mae (Grube) McQuown.
On Aug. 11, 1968, he married Evelyn Ryen of Rochester Mills at the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney.
Jim attended the Rossiter Calvary Methodist Church in Rossiter.
He was a 1962 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and a 1966 graduate of Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
Mr. McQuown was a phys-ed. teacher in the Punxsutawney Area School District for 36 years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Evie, as well as his three children, Luke, Amy and Beau, all of Punxsutawney; two brothers, Bernard L. McQuown and wife Barbara Jo of Indiana and William McQuown and wife Kathy of Cogan Station; brother in-law Allen Ryen
and wife Karen; and sisters-in-law Karen Ryen and Tammy Work, all of Rochester Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister in-law Margaret Ryen and brothers-in-law Arlen Ryen and Patrick Ryen.
In accordance with Jim's wishes, there will no visitation or memorial service. The arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to Camp Friendship, c/o the ARC, 36 Hoover Ave., DuBois, PA 15801; VNA Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Rd., Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701; Rossiter Calvary Methodist Church, 49 Smyerstown Rd., Rossiter, PA 15772; or to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
