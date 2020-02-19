Home

McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Harriet Marie (Lockard) Peace


2020 - 2020
Harriet Marie (Lockard) Peace Obituary
Harriet Marie (Lockard) Peace, 94, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in 1925 to Lester and Daisy (Shields) Lockard in Banks Township, Indiana County.

Harriet retired from Punxsutawney Sportswear in 1984. She enjoyed having her children and grandchildren around her.

She is survived by a son, Ron and wife Judy Peace, and three daughters, Jackie and husband Alan J. Miller, Nancy and husband Paul Davis and Linda and husband John Humble, all of Punxsutawney. Harriet has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her faithful dog, Pipi.

Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; husband Merle Glenn Peace; an infant son; a daughter, Norma J. Mottern; and a son, Merle Butch Peace.

Friends will be received on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Lisa's Ladybugs, P.O. Box 499, Big Run, PA 15715. Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 20, 2020
