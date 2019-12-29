|
Harrold Scott "Pete" Smith, 82, of Punxsutawney (formerly of Summerville), passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
He was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Harrold W. Smith and Goldie Helen (Kaylor) Smith.
On Jan. 1, 2002, he married Virginia (Dixon) Stahlman. They had nearly 18 great years together.
Pete was a member of Nazarene Church in Brookville. He taught Sunday School classes for many years. Because of his conviction to God, he and his wife Ginny provided ministry at Jefferson Manor and Brookside for eight years. He would prepare for hours for the half-hour lesson he would deliver each week, then be off to hear his pastor's sermon. His Sundays were filled with three services for many years.
He was a hard worker and spent 28 years at Byerly Tire. He first worked in the cap shop and later in car alignment.
Pete was a very gentle, giving and loving person. If anyone had a need and he could help them, he would. He will be sadly missed by all.
He owned 75 acres of land, which he really enjoyed, especially the pond. Everyone was welcome and enjoyed fishing in the pond. The pond continues to be enjoyed by the entire family, which made Pete very happy.
His hobbies were making bookmarks and numerous other things with canvas. He enjoyed working with March for Jesus for five years, making banners and hauling them in his van.
He was a great at baking pies, and his grandchildren enjoyed them tremendously. He once made a birthday cake decorated with a lamb for his grandson Nathan, which he adored.
He is survived by his wife, Ginny; one daughter, Holly Kathleen Falk and husband Robert of Reynoldsville; three stepchildren, Susan Hepler and husband Dennis of New Bethlehem, David Stahlman and wife Megan of Ohl, and Steven Stahlman and wife Crystal of Summerville; one brother, John T. Smith and wife Cathy of Punxsutawney; two sisters, Janet Jane Milliron and husband John of New Bethlehem, and Margaret Shields of Covode; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Norma Clare (Stephens) Smith; second wife, Ora Kathleen (Bushly) Smith; and a son, David Scott Smith.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Curtis Twigg. Interment will be in Worthville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 30, 2019