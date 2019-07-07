Harry C. Jordan, 74, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Harry was born July 31, 1944, in Covode, to the late Ralph and Catherine (Beck) Jordan. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney.

Harry worked at Lezzer Lumber in Indiana for over 30 years before retirement.

He was an avid hunter and loved going with his son to look for deer. He also enjoyed working in his garden and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On June 28, 1969, he married his loving wife of 50 years, Marion "Liz" Jordan of Punxsutawney, who survives.

He is also survived by one son, Greg Jordan and wife Ashley of Punxsutawney; one daughter Crystal Jordan of Punxsutawney and fiancee Jeff Case of DuBois; and one granddaughter, Piper Jordan.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Jordan, and one sister, Cyrilla Himes.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. The funeral service and interment are private for family. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from July 8 to July 9, 2019