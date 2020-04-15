|
Harry Clay "Blake" Hetrick, 84, of Corsica, passed away in his home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Blake was born on Sept. 15, 1935, to the late David and Florence (Lingenfelter) Hetrick in Coolspring. He attended school within the Punxsutawney School District.
Blake married Marjorie Ellen Michael on June 18, 1955, in Brookville; Marjorie preceded him in passing on Oct. 12, 2015.
He had a long career in the coal industry, where he worked at Stahlman's Coal Company, C&K Coal Company and Energy Resources.
He was a long-time member of the Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Blake is survived by two sons, Timothy (Carol) Hetrick of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Derry (Holly) Hetrick of Clarion; two daughters, Cindy (Gary) Evans of Brookville and Penny Hetrick of Bradenton, Florida; nine grandchildren, David and Jonathan Hetrick of Virginia; Aaron Evans of Erie; Christy Steed, Matthew, Jeremy and Erica Hetrick of Pennsylvania, and Juan Pablo and Tomas Isaza of Colombia; 11 great-grandchildren, Lily, Noah and Emma Hetrick of Virginia, Bryce and Easton Hetrick of Virginia; Gwendolyn, Cassandra and Gabriel of Pennsylvania; Tensley and Easton Hetrick of Pennsylvania and Helena Isaza of Colombia; one brother, Fred Hetrick of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Blake was preceded in passing by one grandson, Ryan Scott Evans; two sisters, Zelma Simpson and Dorie Long; and eight brothers, Wayne, Ronald, Arnie, David, Clark, Raymond, Eugene and Walter.
A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service, which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, LTD, Brookville.
The broadcast will start on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Chuck Jack. A celebration of life in memory of Blake will take place at a later date.
Interment will take place at Saint John's Cemetery (Windy Hill), Jefferson County.
Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.
The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27595 into your web browser.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 16, 2020