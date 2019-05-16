Harry L. Kaylor, 83, of Rossiter, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at DuBois Nursing Home.

Mr. Kaylor was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Valier to the late John and Mildred (Smith) Kaylor.

Harry was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Pearce) Kaylor.

He is survived by his children, Charles Kaylor and wife Valerie of Rossiter and Virginia Geers and husband Dan of Michigan; brothers Paul Caylor of New York and John Kaylor of Punxsutawney; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his wife, Virginia, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Kaylor, and a sister, Mary Gallina.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where military honors will be accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard at 2 p.m.

The family requests donations be made to the Disabled Veterans Association.

Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 17 to May 19, 2019