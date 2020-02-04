Home

Harry M. "Mitch" Conley


1945 - 2020
Harry M. "Mitch" Conley Obituary
Harry M. "Mitch," Conley, 74, of Riverview, Florida, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, after a long illness.
Mitch was born on Aug. 30, 1945, in Punxsutawney to the late Harry M. Conley and the late Mildred Hetzel Conley.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Punxsutawney. He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in the class of 1963. Mitch continued his education in mathematics at Indiana University. He taught school in Rocky Grove and Lower Burrell. He then went to Washington D.C. in 1969 and worked for the General Accounting Office as a statistician for 27 years. After retirement, he worked for SPSS as an instructor for its software company, teaching across the United States.
Mitch was married to Joanne Gray, who survives. They were the proud parents of two children, Susan Marie Conley and Jay Mitchell. He also was the grandpa to eight grandchildren, Charles Klinger, Carol Dorries, Ruth Dorries, Benjamin Dorries, James Dorries, Jacob Dorries, Kattie Dorries and Eric Conley. He is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Atlas Klinger.
Mitch loved his family and time spent with them. He looked forward to holidays, birthdays or any occasion that brought the family together. He will be sadly missed by all.
Services were held in Florida. Burial took place at the United Church of Christ Cemetery, Troutville.
The McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney was entrusted with the local arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 5, 2020
