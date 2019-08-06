|
|
Harry Monroe Coleman, 91, of Summerville, died Aug. 6, 2019 at his home.
Born on Aug. 29, 1927, in Dora, he was the son of the late Ernie Monroe and Mabel Leone (Hawk) Coleman.
Harry was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and Pennsylvania Barber School. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army infantry. He was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and Korean Service medal with two Bronze Clusters. He was discharged from active duty on Dec. 6, 1951.
On Nov. 26, 1953, Harry married Barbara A. Shaffer; she survives in Summerville. He was self-employed as a barber in Brookville. He was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a past member of Pine Grove Sportsman Club.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three sons, Ernie A. Coleman and wife Vera of Punxsutawney, Dale Coleman and wife Jen of Summerville, and Mike Coleman of Clarion; a daughter, Darlene Rearick of Clarion; a brother, Harold Coleman and wife Judy of Dora; a sister, Edna and husband Harold Reed of Georgia; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd and Donald Coleman; two sisters, Mildred Johnson and Helen Milliron; and a son-in-law, Al Rearick.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and 1st Avenue, Summerville. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow in the Ohl Cemetery in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.
Memorials may be made to a Brookville WRC hospice or the Stanton UMC.
Friends and family may leave online condolences at ww.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 7, 2019