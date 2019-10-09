|
Harvey Laverne Pearce, 84, of Punxsutawney passed away quietly at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Mr. Pearce was born on June 1, 1935 to the late David and Bertha (Salsgiver) Pearce and was married to the late Joan (Mallory) Pearce, who preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2013.
Mr. Pearce was a U.S. Army veteran and honorably served during the Korean Conflict. Following service to his country, Harvey became a member of the union and worked as an operator engineer for IA Construction until his retirement in 1995.
In his spare time, Harvey enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and tinkering around in his woodshop.
Mr. Pearce is survived by his four children, Mark Pearce of Port Charlotte, Florida; Harvey "Doug" Pearce and wife Wanda of Punxsutawney; Robert David "Dave" Pearce and wife Tracy of Rossiter; and Jill E. North and husband Bill of Rossiter.
He is also survived by three sisters, Larue Bubb and husband Richard of Rossiter; Betty Ingram of Curwensville; and Faye Bartlebaugh and husband Olin of Punxsutawney; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. His grandchildren are Adam Pearce, Jessica Petersen; Jake and Hanna Pearce; and Amy and Kelli Lingenfelter.
In addition to his parents, David and Bertha Pearce, and his wife Joan, Harvey was preceded in death by a brother, Orrie Pearce; two sisters, Ann Martin and Dorothy States; and two granddaughters, Erica and Morgan Pearce.
There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., of Punxsutawney.
Mr. Pearce's ashes will be interred at Davis /Pleasant Hill EUB Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019