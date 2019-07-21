Home

Hazel Marie (Beck) Pfeil


1936 - 2019
Hazel Marie Beck Pfeil, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Mrs. Pfeil was born in Punxsutawney on Oct. 29, 1936, to the late Walter Beck and the late Alice Serena Magle Beck.
Mrs. Pfeil was an avid supporter of The Billy Graham Ministries, Feed the Children, The Easter Seals Association and the York County Sheriff's Department.
Mrs. Pfeil is survived by three sons, Dale Pfeil (Reaghan) of Unionville City, Richard Pfeil (Holly) of Yonba Landa, California, and Brian Pfeil of York, South Carolina; five daughters, Mary Pena (Angel) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Audrey Smith of Salisbury, North Carolina, Lisa Yelton of Lewistown, Tracey Shadduck (Zack) of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Dodie Pfeil (Haroun) of Cairo, Egypt; three sisters, Dorothy Baldwin of Girard, and Alice Vallies and Bertha Fletcher of Punxsutawney; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, South Carolina, followed by visitation at the funeral home.
A celebration of Hazel's life was held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at 1863 Rock Glen Dr., Rock Hill, South Carolina 29732.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Federated Church of West Spring-field Pennsylvania or the Oral Roberts University.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on July 22, 2019
