Helen Dostal passed away on June 29 in Kalispell, Montana.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1916, on a small farm outside of Anita to Homer and Bertha (Marshall) Sadler, joining her older brother and sister. Helen graduated in 1933 and married Paul Raybuck the next year.

She worked right alongside her husband out in the fields. There are many pictures of her up on the horse-drawn hay wagon with a pitchfork in her hands. And there was the occasional scream for her husband out in the field when a big black snake would crawl up the outside of the screen door. She cooked for the thrashers, sewed all her children's outfits during grade school years (remember those tent dresses) and made their baby doll and Barbie clothes. She taught her daughter, Gloria, the art of canning everything that wasn't nailed down, how to use that scary pressure cooker and also how to make really good pie crust. She and her husband farmed the property out in Grange where they raised four kids until they sold the farm in 1968 and the family moved up on the hill into their new house for which she drew the blueprints.

She worked as the cafet-eria manager at Mapleview School for several years until she dropped that frozen 25-pound turkey on her big toe. She enjoyed working with those girls there, and they became good friends. She also worked at the Punxsy Post Office for years - the first female letter carrier - and was nicknamed "Mrs. Zip."

Her husband was killed in the coal mines in 1970, and she stayed on at the house until 1985, when she moved to Treasure Lake, and met and then married Vlada "Dusty" Dostal, who died in 2009 from colon cancer. They had a lot of good years between the Lake and over in Emporium and made many friends.

Helen enjoyed baking, and everybody especially loved her pies - from key lime to raisin and everything in between. She always enjoyed bowling and shooting pool in both of the leagues. She was a member of St. John's Reformed Church, St. John's Ladies Aid, Treasure Lake Church, Ladies of the Lake, the Punxsutawney Loyal Order of the Moose and BPOE, and had held all the offices in the local AARP (several times). She enjoyed being around people - her smile was the tell-tale sign. And she never went to town without her earrings and lipstick on.

After Dusty passed, Helen moved to DuBois Village Assisted Living for nine years and then made the decision to make the big move to Montana to be nearer to Gloria. After a few months of living on the ranch, the Alzheimer's was progressing, and she needed to be admitted to a memory care facility at Renaissance Senior Care for her safety. She always called herself "a tough old bird" and she was, right to the end.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Paul (1970) and Dusty (2009); both sons, Richard (2007) and Raymond (2014); her brother, Ralph and sister-in-law Alta; her sister, Edna, also 103, and brother-in-law Ernie Little; her cousins, aunts and uncles; and a great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Jerry) Graves, Kalispell, Montana, and Gail (Rick) Homer, DuBois; her daughters-in-law, Shirley, Mayport, and Deb, Orlando, Florida; her niece, Cheryl Sadler, Pittsburgh; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family. A memorial service will be held at St. John's at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. John's Reformed Church, 2765 St. John Rd., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.



