Helen Josephine Jordan, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Mulberry Square.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1928, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late William Hobba and Alta Mae (Horner) Hobba.
On Aug. 24, 1949, she married Frederick Andrew Jordan. He preceded her in death in 1999.
She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Elk Run.
Helen worked as a secretary for many different places around Punxsutawney, such as Jordan's Stores, Ragley's and the Cable Company; her all-time favorite job was with the Bell Telephone Company. Working was a true enjoyment for Helen; she took pride in her capabilities and brought incredible professionalism and knowledge to every job she held.
Helen loved her family and especially adored her grandchildren. Her face would light up with a smile, and she would burst with excitement and pride when she would tell stories of her family and grandchildren.
Shopping was a favorite hobby for Helen; she also enjoyed gardening and taking care of her home.
She is survived by four children, Rick (Sue) Jordan of Punxsutawney, Vicky L. (Terry) Young of Punxsutawney, Mike (Candis) Jordan of Tacoma, Washington, and Tammy (Mike) Repp of Somers, New York; six grandchildren, Matt Jordan and Kayla Enslen, Amberly Jordan and Kevin Heinze, Ryan (Jaime) Young, Tonya (Paul) Laurent, Shane Repp and Kylie Repp; five great-grandchildren, Hannah and Reagan Young, Jackson and Max Laurent and Brody Heinze; and one sister, Florence Lewis of Meadville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred; one brother, Tobe Hobba; and two sisters, Nellie Payne and Bessie DeFoor.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Joey Payne.
Interment will follow at Ridgemount Cemetery, Bell Township, Jefferson County.
Memorial donations may be made to the The Alzheimer's Association
or the American Heart Association
.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.