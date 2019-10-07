|
Helen Marie (Niel) Sherwin, 100, of Elizabethtown and formerly of Smithport died on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Masonic Homes in Elizabethtown.
Helen was born on Sept. 3, 1919, in Glen Campbell to the late Lott and Grace (Gilpatrick) Niel. She was a graduate of Glen Campbell High School.
Helen has lived most of her life in the Urey/Smithport area. She moved to reside at Masonic Homes in Elizabethtown to be closer to family.
In April 1938, Helen married Joseph Sherwin in Cumberland, Maryland, and by 1943, Helen and Joe had two sons, Chris (married to Joann) and Terry (married to Ann Himes Lott).
Helen has four grandsons: Todd (married to Julia Riccutti), Troy (married to Marlene Jarbeck), Joseph (married to Cecilia) and Christopher (married to Ziying); 11 great-grandchildren, including: Derek (married to Trish Finocchio), Patrick, Megan (married to Nate Byham), John, Austin, Alana, Keira, Camille, Lachlan, Antoni and Alex; six great-great-grandchildren, Andrew, Benjamin, Charlie, Kiersten, Danny and Abigael; and a beloved sister-in-law, Jane Niel.
After raising her family, Helen was able to travel and visited many states and historical places within the United States, while building an extensive novelty spoon collection to recall her travels.
Helen was beyond devoted to her family, having cared for both of her parents and her husband prior to their journeys to heaven. She was equally devoted to her Christian faith and spent many decades teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School at Smithport United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, on July 28, 1974; her son, Terry Sherwin in 1988; and her brother, Luther Niel in 2007.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, Pa. Pastor Gregory Stiver will be officiating.
Immediately following the funeral, everyone is invited to a luncheon to be held at the Smithport United Methodist Church in Smithport. A 2:30 p.m. committal service will take place at the Lakelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 8, 2019