Helen T. (Temchulla) Lockard
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Helen T. (Temchulla) Lockard, 91, of Brookville, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, peacefully at home, following a courageous battle with liver cancer.

She was born on March 4, 1929, in Barnesboro, the daughter of Frank and Stella (Yanoski) Temchulla. She was married on Nov. 11, 1950, to Robert W. Lockard, who preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 1981.

Helen worked for many years at Sylvania and Fairbrook. She worked for 23 years at KFC in Brookville and retired at age 86 from the Jefferson County History Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Helen had many skills, which she used to help anyone in need. She loved to read her Bible, feed the squirrels and birds, watch her "pet" groundhog and help with activities at the church.

Surviving are four daughters, Patti (Rex) Slaughter of Ramsaytown, Karen (the late Barry) Kern of Punxsutawney, Kathy (Brian) Mason of Newport News, Virginia, and Bobbie (Jim) Sarvey of Brookville. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Scott (Tobie) Kern of Punxsutawney, Vanessa (Andrew) Duncan of Newport News, Alex (Susie) Kern of Summerville, Michelle (Michael) Chandler of Newport News, Matthew Mason of Newport News, Michael (Shelly) Mason of Newport News, Molly (Steven) Swartz of Newport News, Will (Erin) Sarvey of Brookville and Kali Sarvey of Brookville; 13 great-grandchildren, Dakota McCallister of Texas, Cheyanne McCallister of Indiana, Tristen Kern, Collen Kern and Brendan Kern, all of Colorado, Aidan Kern of Punxsutawney, Kylan Duncan of Punxsutawney, Gabriel Duncan of Newport News, Patrick Kern of Summerville, and Nicole Mason, Nathaniel Mason, Hailey Chandler and soon-to-be-born baby girl Swartz, all of Newport News; two great-great-grandchildren, Tristen McCallister of Texas and Georgia McCallister of Indiana; two brothers, George (Sarah) Temchulla of Rossiter and Florian (Jean) Temchulla of Glen Campbell; two sisters, Lorraine Anthony of Purcellville, Virginia, and Lois (Larry) Brosius of Brookville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Mary McCracken, and four brothers, Paul Temchulla, Dr. Frank Temchulla, David Temchulla and Stephen Temchulla.

A private funeral service for family will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, with Bishop Allen Jeffries officiating. Interment will take place at Saint John's (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Memorials may be made in her name to The Apostolic Gospel Church, 2759 Ramsaytown Rd., Brookville, PA 15825, or the Clarion Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Dr., Clarion, PA 16214. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Online condolences may be made at www.mckinneydargy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved