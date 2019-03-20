Homer E. Jeffries, 80, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.



He was born on Nov. 27, 1938, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Gladys J. (Cope) and Ellsworth C. "Sandy" Jeffries.



On May 28, 1988, he married Vickie L. (Burkett) Jeffries, who survives.



Homer served in the United States Army Infantry, stationed in Fulda, Germany, from 1955 to 1960.



He enjoyed fishing, his dog, Peppy, and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Homer worked as a coal truck driver and most recently as an over-the-road truck driver.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Adreas Gröne and wife Hannelore of Germany, Gary Blakovich and wife Betty of Missouri, Saundra Dinger, Regina Sarvey and husband Randon of Knox Dale, Rita Lindemuth and husband Philip of Knox Dale, Jason Jeffries and wife Tina of Knox Dale, Greg Stouffer and wife Melissa of Punxsutawney, Kathy Rosenberger and husband Kenneth of Punxsutawney, Melody Culver and husband Kenn of Wisconsin, Vonda Bray and husband Frank of Florida, and Jennifer Taylor and fiancé Joseph Matysik; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Dana Güths and Connie Piekielek; a granddaughter, Tia Dobson; and a grandson, Justin Blakovich.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Jeffries, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Ramps Across America, P.O. Box 12066, Newport News, VA 23612.



Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 21, 2019