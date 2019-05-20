Howard McClinsey, 95, of Reynoldsville, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.

Howard was born Dec. 25, 1923, in Punxsutawney to the late Murray and Alka (Bainey) McClinsey. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Howard referred to himself as "a jack of all trades" because of his tinkering and his ability to do most any-thing. He loved to be in the outdoors, but he especially loved being a mentor to his grandchildren. He was a devoted father and grandfather.

He was married to Melba D. (Patterson) McClinsey, who preceded him in death on Dec. 5, 2001.

Howard is survived by two sons, Billie McClinsey and wife Elaine of Tonawanda, New York, and Alan McClinsey of Winter Park, Florida; five daughters, Carolyn Richau and husband Arthur of Niagara Falls, New York, Sandra Jackson and husband Raymond of Clearfield, Cheryl Ryan of Reynoldsville, Donna Knarr and husband Paul of Wauchula, Florida, and Debra Clark of Lockport, New York; two brothers, Louis McClinsey and wife Dorothy and Murray McClinsey and wife Joan, all of North Tonawanda, New York; and two sisters, Anna Mae McClinsey of Punxsutawney and Viola Covatch of Marchand. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his wife, Melba, he was preceded in death by two sons, Harold and Richard McClinsey; three brothers, Clarence, Leroy and Merle McClinsey; and four sisters, Gertrude Bouch, Louise Sturgeon, Ruth McClinsey and LaRue McClinsey.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will follow Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mahaffey.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to DuBois Hospice of Church of Christ in Clearfield. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 21 to May 22, 2019