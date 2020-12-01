1/1
Howard McQuown
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard McQuown, 80, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Howard was born on July 15, 1940, in Punxsutawney, to the late Glenn and Anna (States) McQuown.
Howard loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and watching boxing on television.
He enjoyed volunteering at church and helping his neighbors, and took a mission trip to the Dominican Republic, which he loved being a part of.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard and retired as a maintenance worker from Carbide Graphite in 2002.
Howard was a man who made friends easily and was loved by everyone who met him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (Deshong); two sons, Howard McQuown, Jr. (Kristin) and Bill McQuown (Kelly); and two daughters, Peggy Griffith (Doug) and Brenda Shipley (Jim).
Additionally, he is survived by three stepdaughters, Rhonda Neely (Dana), Lois Tombs (Dave) and Karen Everson (Dwayne), and two brothers, Wilmer McQuown and Dale McQuown (Mickie).
His loving family also includes two sisters, Betty Blood (Barry) and Louise Winchell. He also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by his brother, Dwight McQuown.
Howard's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. There will be a public visitation held at the funeral home on Friday Dec. 4, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a private funeral service held at the funeral home for his immediate family at the end of the visitation.
Interment will also be private at the request of the family.
Due to current government mandates dealing with COVID-19, the funeral home must limit the number of visitors to a maximum of 10 people at a given time, although all will have the opportunity to say a final farewell to Howard and visit with this family.
Condolence messages for his family may be left for Howard on the website of the funeral home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Richard L Fait Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard L Fait Funeral Home
117 N Jefferson St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richard L Fait Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved