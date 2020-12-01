Howard McQuown, 80, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Howard was born on July 15, 1940, in Punxsutawney, to the late Glenn and Anna (States) McQuown.
Howard loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and watching boxing on television.
He enjoyed volunteering at church and helping his neighbors, and took a mission trip to the Dominican Republic, which he loved being a part of.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard and retired as a maintenance worker from Carbide Graphite in 2002.
Howard was a man who made friends easily and was loved by everyone who met him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (Deshong); two sons, Howard McQuown, Jr. (Kristin) and Bill McQuown (Kelly); and two daughters, Peggy Griffith (Doug) and Brenda Shipley (Jim).
Additionally, he is survived by three stepdaughters, Rhonda Neely (Dana), Lois Tombs (Dave) and Karen Everson (Dwayne), and two brothers, Wilmer McQuown and Dale McQuown (Mickie).
His loving family also includes two sisters, Betty Blood (Barry) and Louise Winchell. He also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by his brother, Dwight McQuown.
Howard's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. There will be a public visitation held at the funeral home on Friday Dec. 4, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a private funeral service held at the funeral home for his immediate family at the end of the visitation.
Interment will also be private at the request of the family.
Due to current government mandates dealing with COVID-19, the funeral home must limit the number of visitors to a maximum of 10 people at a given time, although all will have the opportunity to say a final farewell to Howard and visit with this family.
Condolence messages for his family may be left for Howard on the website of the funeral home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.