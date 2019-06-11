Howard R. "Ray" Magill, 73, of Mahaffey, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.



Ray was born on Aug. 11, 1945, in Doylestown, to the late Howard and Margaret (Dunn) Magill.



He worked as a master plumber for many years before retiring.



Ray loved to hunt and fish and just spend time with his beloved grandchildren, Katlyn and Justin Hartman.



In addition to his grandchildren, he is survived by his former wife, Rosemary Magill of Mahaffey; one daughter; Julie Hartman and husband Richard of Grampian; one brother, Daniel Magill of Murphysboro, Tennessee; and one sister, Sharon Slack and husband William of Clairmont, Florida.



He was preceded in death by one son, John Magill, and one brother, Larry Magill.



All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey.