Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waldron Funeral Home
831 Market St
Mahaffey, PA 15757
(814) 277-9911
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Magill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard R. "Ray" Magill


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard R. "Ray" Magill Obituary
Howard R. "Ray" Magill, 73, of Mahaffey, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Ray was born on Aug. 11, 1945, in Doylestown, to the late Howard and Margaret (Dunn) Magill.

He worked as a master plumber for many years before retiring.

Ray loved to hunt and fish and just spend time with his beloved grandchildren, Katlyn and Justin Hartman.

In addition to his grandchildren, he is survived by his former wife, Rosemary Magill of Mahaffey; one daughter; Julie Hartman and husband Richard of Grampian; one brother, Daniel Magill of Murphysboro, Tennessee; and one sister, Sharon Slack and husband William of Clairmont, Florida.

He was preceded in death by one son, John Magill, and one brother, Larry Magill.

All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now