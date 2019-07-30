|
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, for Howard R. "Sock" Snyder, 87. Howard passed away on March 10, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. He was born in Timblin, a son of the late Agnes (Engle) and Elvin Snyder Sr.
Howard graduated from Punxsutawney High School. Following service in the U.S. Army, he graduated cum laude from Penn State University with a B.S. in business administration. He remained active in the PSU Alumni Association and was a long-time season ticket holder to Penn State football games.
Howard began his career with Price Waterhouse in Pittsburgh, becoming a CPA in 1962. He moved to Akron in 1966 and become controller of the Construction Division of Babcock & Wilcox. After his retirement from B&W, he served many years as executive director of the American Society of Home Inspectors.
Howard was a member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1967. A proponent of service to the community, he received the Paul Harris Fellow Medal from Rotary International and a distinguished recipient award from the American Red Cross. He made more than 600 platelet and whole blood donations. He volunteered his time to the Red Cross and to the National MS Society. As a final act of service to others, he donated his body to science to aid in medical research.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Kordes), and six brothers, Leon, Keith, Elvin Jr., Robert, Glenn and an infant boy.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Moore of Akron, Ohio; four children with his first wife, Douglas (Teena) of Cuyahoga Falls, Melinda "Lynn" Stambaugh of Copley, Gregory (Lori) of Akron, and Grenda (Thomas) Dountz of Tega Cay, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Faye Birckbichler, Shirley Harmon, Margie Hall, Kenneth Snyder, Wayne Snyder, Lois Gaston and Richard Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call between 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Deeley Funeral Home, 33 Hillcrest Dr., Punxsutawney. A memorial service will follow, with Pastor Gordon Snyder officiating. Casual attire is encouraged.
All guests are invited to continue their visitation at the Snyder-Weaver family reunion at 1 p.m. at the Ringgold Fire Hall, 163 Firehall Rd., Ringgold.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019