Imogene "Jean" Lyle Carr, a homemaker born in Punxsutawney who lived much of her later life in Lancaster, died on May 7, 2020, at the age of 98 in Springfield, Virginia.
Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Carr Sr. and loving mother of five sons, she is survived by sons Robert E. Carr Jr. (Vicky) of Springfield, Virginia, Jeffrey Paul Carr (Nancy) of Coopersburg, Bruce Roger Carr (Cindy) of Treasure Island, Florida, and Timothy Scott Carr (Mirka) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and one brother, George Lyle. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Carr Sr., and her son, Randall Calvin Lyle.
Jean was born in Punxsutawney on March 1, 1922, to Harvey Lyle and Amanda Braniff. She was the youngest daughter in a family of 13 brothers and sisters. After her graduation from Punxsutawney High School, she worked as a clerk at the Punxsutawney Public Library and then as a secretary for Emory Anderson Plumbing and Heating in Punxsutawney. She proudly served her country during World War II, working as a secretary at Bell Aircraft, an aircraft manufacturing plant in Tonawanda, New York.
Jean was a church secretary for Martin Luther Lutheran Church on North Penn Street for many years, served as a census worker for the federal government walking door to door collecting necessary data for Punxsutawney Borough, and helped her husband's business with bookkeeping at home.
Robert E. Carr Sr., Jean's husband for 50 years, whom she met post-World War II, was a highly successful salesman. They would cherish their "dates" to the Army and Navy Club on Findley Street on Friday nights for dancing and socializing. Robert would take the train from DuBois to meet with his future wife during their dating years.
Jean was a devoted wife and mother for whom family was the most important part of her life. She enjoyed dancing, reading (historical fiction was her favorite), shopping with her life-long friend Gladys Long and traveling with her husband to Prudential conventions and to visit her sons and their families, visiting many states and countries.
She was active in the Ladies Guild at the Lutheran Church, enjoyed making decorations for the PTA at her sons' schools and made the best homemade apple pies for family reunions. She was soft-spoken, with a sweet, kind nature and good cheer, and had a special soft spot for her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
A funeral service and celebration of life will be held in Lancaster later this year.

