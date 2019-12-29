|
Imogene (Smith) Huff, also known as "Tussey," "Tuss" and "Yanya," 91, of (Smithville) Glen Campbell, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
She was born at home in Glen Campbell on Feb. 2, 1928, a daughter of the late Dallas E. "Peck" and Alda Margaret (Elbel) Smith.
Tuss was a true-blue "Groundhog" person. She loved everything groundhog-related; for several years, the Groundhog Club Inner Circle sent her official Groundhog birthday cards. On her 85th birthday, Punxsutawney Phil and handler Ron Ploucha paid her a special visit. Her picture with Punxsutawney Phil filled the bottom half of the front page of The Punxsutawney Spirit.
Tuss graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1945.
On April 6, 1946, she eloped with Howard E. Huff, who swore that he was going to marry her when she was only six years old. They had 29 good years together before he preceded her in death on July 5, 1975.
Tuss was a hard worker; she worked alongside her husband, helping to build their home with their own hands. She was an immaculate housekeeper while rearing three children, and kept a pristine lawn and shrubbery.
When the children were older, she worked at Pramco and Sportswear as an inspector until the untimely death of her husband, Howard. Following his death, she did not return to work at Sportswear, but decided to pursue becoming a beautician and attended Punxsutawney Beauty School. In September of 1976, she opened Tuss' Country Coiffure in her home. She was a beautician well into her 70s and continued to cut hair for family up until January of 2019.
Her enjoyments were baking, and she made the "best darn" pies and bread in the world. Shopping was a favorite pastime for Tuss as well.
She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
She is survived by three children, Chan Huff and wife Marjorie (Lechler) of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Cindy Burkett and husband Joseph of Indiana, and Kelly Gibson of (Smithville) Glen Campbell; five grandchildren, Cody Gibson of Murraysville, Howard E. Huff and wife Sarah (Howland) of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Brock Burkett of New York City, New York, Brett Burkett and wife Shannon (Bardo) of McKinney, Texas, and Amy Huff of Midland; one great-granddaughter, Arleita Huff of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; one brother, Ronald G. Smith and wife Irene of Glen Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard; three brothers, Eugene, Richard and William Smith; an infant sister; and a son in-law, George Gibson.
In keeping with Tuss's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Her ashes will be interred next to her husband at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Memorial donations may be made in Tuss's memory to Smithport Methodist Church or VNA Family Hospice.
