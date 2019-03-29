Irene A. Pisarcik (nee Shinar), of North Tonawanda, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the age of 87.

She was born in Rossiter, on June 26, 1931.

Irene was a longtime volunteer at North Tonawanda Meals on Wheels and a longtime member of the former St. Joseph R.C. Church, North Tonawanda.

She was the wife of the late Deacon Stephen Pisarcik; dearest mother of Christopher (Annette) Pisarcik, Andrea (Joseph) Scrivo and Laura (Michael) Solomon; loving grandmother of Allison (Ian), Anthony (Colleen), Rebecca, Daniel and Stephen and great-granddaughter Lila; dear sister of Helen Lesnick and Mary Fronczak. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.

Family will be present to greet relatives and friends Sunday, March 31, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271). Family and friends are asked to gather at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver Street), where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston, New York.

Flowers graciously are declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Irene's honor to North Tonawanda Meals on Wheels. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 30, 2019