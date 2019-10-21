|
|
Irene C. "Weencie" (Androsky) Cooper, 85, of Glen Campbell, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her home.
The daughter of John and Anna (Chuckan) Androsky, she was born on Feb. 8, 1934, in Glen Campbell.
Irene was a graduate of Tyrone High School.
She was a member of the Church of The Resurrection in Glen Campbell.
Irene married Gary L. Cooper on Feb. 23, 1963, and they shared over 48 years of marriage.
Irene thoroughly enjoyed playing Scrabble with her daughter, Liz, and watching "Jeopardy!" on TV. She loved cooking, eating, shopping and "newsing" with her family and friends. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed playing Nintendo. She always worried about other people before herself.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Kevin Lechner; her two grandsons, Alexander L. Lechner and Lucas E. Lechner all of Glen Campbell; and her brother, Joseph Androsky of Nazareth.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary, on July 7, 2011; her daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Lechner, on Aug. 19, 2019; her son, Lawrence Mark Cooper, in 1965; and her seven sisters and three brothers.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, with Rev. Kenneth Zitsch officiating.
Interment will be at the Church of The Resurrection in Glen Campbell.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 22, 2019