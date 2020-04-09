|
|
Irvin Dale States passed away in Colorado on April 3, 2020. His son Charles Paul and his grandson Patrick were at his bedside. He entered peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Dale was born on Sept. 4, 1943, on Locust Lane in Indiana County, Pa., to Irvin Paul States and Elsie Bennett States.
He grew up in Indiana County. Dale graduated at 16 years old. He joined the Navy at the age of 17. He served during World War II. He served for five years with good conduct. In recent years, Dale made an annual visit to the reunion for the U.S.S. North Carolina.
Dale worked as a machinist for most of his life. He was always a faithful employee and true provider for his family.
Dale loved the great outdoors. His passions we hunting, fishing and camping. His last deer hunting trip was in 2019. He loved God and held Christ in his heart.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Winger States, and two daughters, Sandra States Lawrence and Vaunda States Richardson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Evinger States, daughters Linda States Shaver and Mary States Whaley and son Charles Paul States. He dearly loved his six grandchildren and 13 great-grand children.
His immediate family will say their farewell to Dale at the Louisville Cemetery in Colorado. A celebration of life will be held later in the summer.
A favorite verse was II Corinthians 5:8: "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord."
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 10, 2020