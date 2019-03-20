Jacqueline A. "Jacque" Silvagni, 57, of Kane, died on Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided for just over a day.



Born on Jan. 28, 1962, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Donald and Judith Criner Emberg.



Jacque had been a cook and manager of a Sheetz store in Erie for several years. She attend St. John Episcopal Church and had been a member of the former Loyal Order of Moose, both in Kane. She enjoyed her family, friends and cats, and will always be remembered as a strong influence in their lives.



Surviving are a son, John Michael (Heather) Silvagni of Oil City; a daughter, Katherine Silvagni of Erie; two brothers, Brian Emberg of Mechanicsburg and Scott Emberg of Warren; and a sister, Annette DeSio of Mt. Jewett.



She is further survived by her grandchildren, Madison, Caleb, Dakota, Hallie, Tyler, Ashanti, Amara and Gabrielle, and a great-granddaughter, Jordyn.



Friends may attend a celebration of her life at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc., with the Rev. David Pfleiger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.



In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to Kane Community Healthcare, 628 N. Fraley St., Ste. 3, Kane, PA 16735.



Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 21, 2019