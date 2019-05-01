James A. Handyside, 23, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his father, sister and brother-in-law, along with many of his close friends.

He was born July 13, 1995, in DuBois, a son of James G. Handyside Jr. and the late Denise A. (Laska) Handyside, who preceded him in death on March 20, 2019.

He was a 2013 graduate from Punxsutawney Area High School. He enjoyed fishing, dirt bikes, hunting, drifting, baseball and spending time with his friends and his dog Tucker. He was a member of the NRA.

He worked for Creo Green Energy, LLC as a laborer.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a sister, Ashlie Byler and husband Toby of Punxsutawney; grandparents Jim and Rose Handyside of Punxsutawney; three uncles, Richard Handyside and wife Marybeth of Camp Hill, Bryan Handyside and wife Jennifer of Camp Hill, and Dennis Laska and wife Christina of Greenfield, Indiana; an aunt, Tammy Hodder and husband George of Elysburg; several cousins and great aunts, and uncles; and his lifelong friend Brady Skarbek.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marie (Quashnock) and Andrew Laska.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home.

A cook-out celebrating Jimmy's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jimmy's residence. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Jimmy, to the Hunt of a Lifetime, 6297 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 2 to May 4, 2019