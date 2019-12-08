Home

Dickson Family Funeral Home
123 S Franklin St
Cochranton, PA 16314
(814) 425-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
James Allen Cokley Sr.


1951 - 2019
James Allen Cokley Sr. Obituary
Jim Cokley, 68, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, while enjoying one of his favorite pastimes of deer hunting with family and friends.
He was born on July 23, 1951, in Punxsutawney, a son of Francis and Catherine Cramer Cokley. On Aug. 5, 1972, he married Linda Lee Lawhead; she survives.
Jim graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1969. He worked at the former GC Murphy Company, and in 1972, he began working at the Coinco Inc. in Cochranton and was presently the CEO of the company.
He was a very active with the Cochranton Youth League even after his children were no longer participating, and was always willing to help with various projects that would allow the kids to have an opportunity to play ball. He was also a member of the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department and the Cochranton Masonic Lodge No. 790.
Jim enjoyed golfing and hunting, but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his daughter, Lana Christine Boozer and husband, Robert, and a son, James Allen Cokley II and wife Amy, all of Cochranton; his grandchildren, Samantha Boozer and companion Kirsten Bair, Robert (RJ) Boozer and wife Kellie, and Jac Cokley III; and a great-granddaughter, Jaelynn Boozer. He is also survived by five sisters, Fannie Cora Neal and husband Donald of Punxsutawney, Meva Krecota of Florida, Margaret Reed of Punx-sutawney, Kathryn Andrews and husband Robert of Punxsutawney, and Patricia Reed and husband Harold of Brookville, and four brothers, Charles Cokley and wife Linda of Kentucky, Joseph Cokley of Tyrone, John Cokley and wife Cheryl of Canonsburg and George and wife Maureen of Virginia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family may call at Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton, PA 16314, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the funeral home, with Rev John McGarvey of Cochranton Christian and Missionary Alliance Church presiding. Interment will be in Cochranton Cemetery.
Memorials in Jim's name can be made to the Cochranton Youth League, PO Box 204, Cochranton, PA 16314, or the Cochranton Fire Department, 113 E. Adams St., Cochranton, PA 16314. Please share memories and condolences at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 9, 2019
