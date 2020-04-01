|
|
James Arthur Ecelberger, 84, of the Foxburg area, Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born at home in Gaskill Township on Nov. 22, 1935, a son of the late James Henry Ecelberger and Lucille Prudence (Davis) Ecelberger.
Jim was a graduate of Big Run High School in 1953. He later went on to study Mechanical Engineering at Maryland State University.
Mr. Ecelberger was a member of the United States Army from 1958 to 1960, spending much of that time in Germany.
On Sept. 1, 1963, he married the love of his life, Judith Ann Means. Together, they enjoyed 56 years of marriage.
Jim worked for Lee Simpson Associates in DuBois as a Draftsman for over 35 years.
He was a lifetime member of the NRA and former member/instructor of the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club. He loved to go to the Twin Oaks hunting camp in Rockton, which his grandfather helped to build in the 1930s. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and especially enjoyed the Lake Erie fishing boat. His daily enjoyments included watching the deer, turkey and birds from his back porch at home.
Jim was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren and siblings.
In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by two sons, Scott A. Ecelberger and wife Amy of Woodbine, Maryland, and Doug Ecelberger and wife Jenny of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Megan Eberhart and husband Adam, Stephanie Uplinger and fiancé Roman Peorio and Benjamin Ecelberger; three great-grandchildren, Maisie Eberhart, Aryia Burkett and Oakley Eberhart; one brother, Dennis Ecelberger and wife Mary Jane of Rossiter; five sisters, Diane Bish and husband Ken of Beavercreek, Ohio, Susan Passmore and husband Marty of Cherry Corners, Pa., Sharon Sutter of Westville, New Jersey, Sally Wells of Reynoldsville, and Lorie Beercheck of Punxsutawney; two sisters-in-law, Patty Ecelberger of Chambersburg, Pa., and Freda Ecelberger of Warren, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dave, Jack and Tom Ecelberger; and two brothers-in-law, Albert Wells and Don Sutter.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
His ashes will be interred at McClure Cemetery, Big Run.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to the McClure Cemetery, PO Box 21, Big Run, PA 15715 or Big Run Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 315, Big Run, PA 15715.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 2, 2020