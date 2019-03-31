James "Jim" B. Harriger, age 93, most recently of Jefferson Court, formerly of Sigel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1925, to the late Wilbur and Icelene (Edeburn) Harriger, in Kittanning.

Jim graduated from the Sigel High School and immediately enlisted in the Army Air Corp. After he was honorably discharged, he began working for his father at Harriger's Garage. At about that same time he began driving school buses.

At first, he drove buses for another company, but he eventually purchased his own buses and began working for himself. All his life, he was an auto mechanic, and he was very proud that he maintained his own equipment, and that he drove school buses for 62 years.

On Nov. 18, 1948, Jim married Betty Jane (Miles) Harriger in Sigel; Betty preceded him in passing on Feb. 1, 2013. He was a longtime member of the Sigel United Methodist Church, but more recently he joined and attended the Roseville Independent Chapel. He was also a member of the American Legion in Brookville, and he was a 32nd degree Mason, holding many positions within the organization through the years.

He was known as a quiet man who worked hard and was dedicated to his church, businesses and family. Jim was also generous with his time and talents, being willing to help others in need at any point.

Every Sunday night, Jim and Betty would take a drive through Clear Creek, and after her passing, Jim's daughter Cheryl continued to take him on the drives. Every summer, Jim loved to take fishing trips into Canada; this was a recurring trip that he went on many times throughout his life. He also enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports, especially the Pirates and Steelers. He loved his family deeply.

Jim is survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Ron) Ploucha of Punxsutawney; one son, Dan (Patrice) Harriger of Lanett, Alabama; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by one son, Ted Harriger; one daughter, Penny Geer; his brother, John Harriger; and his sister, Maree Guthrie.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, Ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A Masonic funeral service will begin at 8 p.m.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart; full military honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Roseville Independent Chapel.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 1, 2019