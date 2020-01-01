Home

More Obituaries for James Helman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Christopher "Jimmy" Helman

James Christopher "Jimmy" Helman Obituary
James "Jimmy" Christopher Helman, 59, of Punxsutawney passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

He was born in 1960 to Thomas and Josephine (Long) Helman in Punxsutawney.

Jimmy was employed for Matson Lumber for most of his working career, being active in all aspects of the lumber business. He was proud of being the founder of Helman's Boxing Club, where he coached young area boxers, producing several state runners-up and Golden Glove champions in boxing, including one professional boxer, Jim Northey.

Jimmy held various offices including secretary of the Allegheny Mountain Association of USA Boxing. When not being involved in boxing, Jimmy enjoyed horses, the Wild West and old cowboy TV shows, such as Bonanza and Gun Smoke. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Sheila Helman of Punxsutawney; daughter Cheyenne Helman and fiancé Nathan Kanouff of Punxsutawney; and two brothers, Joseph Helman and wife Donna and Jack Helman, both of Punxsutawney.

Friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney, from 2 to 4 p.m., where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Action, 105 Grace Way, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or to Adult and Teen Challenge, 1319 Florencedale Ave., Youngtown, OH 44505.

Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 2, 2020
