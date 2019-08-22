|
|
James Clay Baun, 71, of Rossiter, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois,
after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1948, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Floyd Ray and Evelyn LaRue (Kuntz) Baun.
On Aug. 12, 1978, he married the love of his life, Janeen Fetterman, recently celebrating 41 years of marriage. She survives.
Jim graduated from the Punxsutawney High School with the class of 1966. After graduation, he attended college at North Eastern in Sterling Colorado. He was employed by the IUP engineering and construction departments. He was also owner and operator of Jim Baun Builders.
Mr. Baun was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving for over 34 years. He served in the Vietnam War as a Navy Seabee, and in Japan during the Gulf War. He then served in the Navy Seabee reserves as rank of Chief.
At one time, his group was invited by Ethel Kennedy to build a retention wall at her home in Virginia. When the job was complete, she hosted a party for the group and their families.
He was a devoted family man, enjoying attending sporting events to watch his grandchildren play. Jim also loved hunting, having breakfast with the crew at Lily's and visiting with the guys at Cloe Lumber.
He was a friend to all who knew him. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion and served on the Punxsutawney School Board.
Jim is survived by his wife; his son, Eric Baun and wife Julie; a daughter, Ashley Brink and husband Jacob, both from Rossiter; three grandchildren, Logan and Landon Baun and Paitlyn Brink.; a sister, Sandy Richards and husband Tom from Florida and Michigan; a brother, TR Baun and wife Paula from Virginia; and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 23, 2019