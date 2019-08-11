|
James Floyd Dinger, 87, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home with his wife Mary by his side on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1931, in North Freedom, a son of the late Floyd William and Grace Catharine (Boyer) Dinger.
Mr. Dinger served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951 through 1955.
Jim was first married to Ruby Arlene Shirey in May of 1951; she preceded him in death on July 28, 1998. He then married Mary Catherine (Bellas) Rylke on June 4, 2005; she survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Mr. Dinger was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, he spent a lot of time over the years volunteering for dinners, mowing and ushering.
He was a 32nd-degree member of John W. Jenks No. 534 Masonic Lodge in Punxsutawney.
From 1955 to 1975, he owned Dinger Brothers Drilling Company, where they drilled many water wells and shot holes for coal companies and Stockdale Mine Supply.
After retirement, Jim became a faithful volunteer in the purchasing department at Punxsutawney Area Hospital and was loved by many who had the pleasure of interacting with him.
Jim was a great family man, he had a kind and gentle spirit, and he loved his grandchildren dearly and always had a pocket of Smarties for them. He also loved playing cards and dominoes. Jim was an avid fisherman and spent much time fishing for trout in Erie.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by two sons, Dennis James Dinger of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Douglas Kirk Dinger and wife Christine of Washington, Pa.; one sister, Betty Lou Martz and husband Bill of Mayport; four grandchildren, Cassidy Marie Dinger, Timothy James Dinger and fiancé Ali Tucker, Jackson Riley Dinger and Caleb Martin Dinger; stepdaughters Leslie Rylke and husband Jonathan Friedman and Renee Parr and husband Stephen; and step-grandchildren Nathan, Benjamin, Gabriel Parr, and Maya and Tess Rylke-Friedman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Ruby; granddaughter Marie Christine Dinger; two brothers, Blaine and Harold Dinger; and a sister, Louella Roman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Clint Phillips.
Interment will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to Grace United Methodist Church or VNA Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019